More rain expected in Delhi, max temp likely to be below 40°C this week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Monday and Tuesday for very light to light rain with thunderstorm, lightning, and strong wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, marking a cooler start to June than usual. Rain is also likely on Wednesday and Thursday, with partly cloudy skies expected to persist until Saturday. People enjoy the pleasant weather at Humayun’s Tomb in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times) (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The IMD’s forecast for the week shows the maximum temperature is likely to stay below 40°C. The maximum temperature on Monday is expected to be between 35°C and 37°C. It is likely to be hover 37°C and 39°C on Wednesday and Thursday, and again on Saturday and Sunday.

Pre-monsoon rain is normal throughout June. “Going into June, one or two episodes of isolated heatwave may occur, but the city will be experiencing occasional rain and thunderstorms, as pre-monsoon activities continue, providing short breaks to the heat,” said private forecaster Skymet Weather vice president Mahesh Palawat.

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The city recorded a minimum temperature of 24.9°C on Monday, two degrees lower than the normal. Rain over the last week improved the city’s air quality. An Air Quality Index of 91 (satisfactory) was recorded at 9:05am. The city has had two consecutive days of satisfactory air quality.