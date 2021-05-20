Mother and son found dead in East Delhi, cops suspect they were strangled

A 56-year-old woman and her 29-year-old son were found dead at their home in north-east Delhi’s Karawal Nagar on Thursday morning, the police said, adding that they suspect that the duo may have been murdered by strangling.

The suspected double murder comes three weeks after the woman’s husband died of complications arising from a hernia surgery, the police said.

The police identified the dead by their first names as Umlesh and her son Ashok. The mother and son ran a grocery store from the ground floor of the building in which they lived. Ashok was unmarried.

Umlesh’s husband, Shyam Sunder, died on April 29. Until his death, he lived with his other son in another house in the same neighbourhood, the police said.

The police said the deaths came to be known around 8am on Thursday when a relative noticed that the grocery store had not opened at the usual time.

“The relative checked on the duo to find the door of the house open and them lying dead inside. Ashok was frothing from the mouth while his mother was bleeding from the mouth,” said the police spokesperson.

The police were informed and they visited the spot to move the bodies to a hospital. Since Umlesh and Ashok were the only people in that house, it was difficult to immediately ascertain if anything was stolen, the police said.

The police said though, prima facie, it appeared to be a case of double murder by strangling, they would await the autopsy reports to determine the cause of death. No case has been registered yet in the matter.