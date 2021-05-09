Mother’s Day: Frontline warrior moms juggle work and family

It’s the second Mother’s Day that will be celebrated during the pandemic. While some may get to be with their mothers today, there are some others whose mothers are frontline warriors, and will head out for a regular day away from their children, to fight the battle against coronavirus. Hear from some such Delhi-NCR based mothers, on how challenging yet fulfilling it has been to juggle home and work during the pandemic.

There is fieldwork involved but I try to keep my kids safe: Jyoti

Inspector Jyoti has been spending long hours away from her kids, to be on duty with the police force.

For Jyoti, Inspector Investigation at Chanakyapuri, the pandemic has been the toughest part of her 14 year career in Delhi Police. “Even though we were vaccinated on priority, there is always a fear of spreading the infection at home. I was put on announcement duty in various Covid containment areas and small localities. While I sanitise everything the minute I go home, I know I have to go back to work the next day and face the same risk. But it’s a part of the job. Duty is duty,” says Jyoti adding that while her seniors are supportive, spending long hours away from her kids is hard. “I have two daughters — one in 10th and the other in 5th standard — who have been my strength through this time. I wish I could spend more time with them, but they know their mum is a Covid warrior, and they are happy to see me work, which is the best Mother’s Day gift!” she says.

As a lactating mother, it’s hard to be away from my baby: Rakhi John

Rakhi John, a nurse at AIIMS, has been doing alternate shifts to take care of her one-year-old baby.

Posted in the gynaecology Covid ward at AIIMS Delhi, nurse Rakhi John has been doing alternate shifts with her husband, who is also posted at the same hospital. In order to take care of their two daughters — the younger one being barely a year old — John has been juggling between her professional duties and motherhood responsibilities with extreme care. She says, “If my husband does morning shifts, I do evening shifts. I’m constantly worried about infecting my kids, and this is after I wear a PPE kit with masks and shield all day! As a lactating mother, it’s hard to be away from my baby. But amid the pandemic, healthcare workers like us have a responsibility and I can’t shirk away from it! Simply being able to come home each day to my kids in the current scenario feels like a blessing!”

It has been 14 months since I got a welcome hug at the door: Dr Sarika Verma

Dr Sarika Verma, an ENT specialist, has been treating Covid patients on a daily basis, ever since the pandemic struck.

“At our dining table we have a ‘no phone rule’. But, over the last one year, I’ve been taking 4-5 calls even when in the middle of dinner as I can’t ignore them. Though my kids are young, they are aware of what I do... It has been 14 months since I got a welcome hug at the door when I’m back from the clinic. They know I’ve to sanitise myself and take bath first,” says Dr Sarika Verma, a Gurugram-based ENT surgeon.

“As an ear, nose and throat specialist, we are seeing and treating Covid patients all day. I have a strict process; I wear surgical gown, masks, face shield and gloves. All this is to keep my kids safe since this wave is infecting younger generation as well. I know my kids might have some plans for Mother’s Day, but the fact that they are mature, independent and allow me to do my job without stress, brings me immense joy,” adds Verma.

