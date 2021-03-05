Home / Cities / Delhi News / MPI: NDMC ranks 1st, says it sought 'outstanding' quality of life for citizens
MPI: NDMC ranks 1st, says it sought 'outstanding' quality of life for citizens

This year's ranking comes as a remarkable jump from the NDMC's 65th spot in the 2019 MPI.
The NDMC topped the 'Municipal Performance Index 2020' in the 'less than million' population category out of a list of 60 corporations.(Arvind Yadav / HT Photo)

NDMC chairman Dharmendra on Thursday attributed the New Delhi Municipal Council's top ranking in the Centre's Municipal Performance Index to the civic body's continued endeavour to "provide its citizens an outstanding quality of life".

The NDMC topped the 'Municipal Performance Index 2020' in the 'less than million' population category out of a list of 60 corporations.

This year's ranking comes as a remarkable jump from the NDMC's 65th spot in the 2019 MPI.

"Since its launch in 2019, the NDMC has been participating in the MPI across all five sets of verticals - Services, Finance, Planning, Technology and Governance. The NDMC endeavour has been to improve and provide its citizens an outstanding quality of life.

"Active participation for improving MPI over the year has provided us good insight and learning opportunities to improve and scale the quality of municipal services in the NDMC area," Dharmendra said.

He added that in the 'Services' and 'Governance' verticals, the civic body had taken several initiatives through "technology intervention for strengthening of e-governance and m-governance to improve efficiency and effectiveness in providing civic services in an equitable, non-discretionary and a transparent manner".

Some of these initiatives include the 311 mobile app, online bill tracking system, and QR-based response mechanism in public toilets.

