Mukherjee Nagar fire: Shocking video of students escaping through window | Watch

A dramatic video of students escaping a fire at a coaching centre through the window with the help of wires at Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on Thursday surfaced on social media. A total of 11 fire tenders rushed the site and rescue operations are underway. In the shocking visuals, several people believed to be students of a coaching centre can be seen hanging for their life holding the wire as smoke comes out of the top floor.

Students were seen climbing down from the window with the help of wires as a fire was reported at a coaching centre in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the students start coming down one by one with the help of the wire, there was a commotion among the people who were making the videos. A girl can be seen jumping out of the window to land at the top of the air conditioning of the floor below. In the huddle, one student threw a bag down.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the PTI report, there was no injuries reported. Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Service, said the call about the fire was received at 12.27pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.