Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Multi-body exercise at INA Metro station
delhi news

Multi-body exercise at INA Metro station

The exercise was carried out in the early hours of Saturday, between 12.30am and 3.30am, involving agencies such as CISF, DMRP, NDRF, Delhi Police’s SWAT team, NSG, DMRC, DDMA, Delhi Fire Service, Medical Services, civil defence volunteers, Delhi traffic police and Delhi Police.
Passengers sit inside the Delhi Metro maintaining social distancing.(Prateek Kumar)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 05:29 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

A multi-agency mock exercise was carried out at the INA Metro station to test preparedness against a possible chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) attack, an improvised explosive device (IED) blast or an armed attack, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said on Sunday.

The exercise was carried out in the early hours of Saturday, between 12.30am and 3.30am, involving agencies such as CISF, DMRP, NDRF, Delhi Police’s SWAT team, NSG, DMRC, DDMA, Delhi Fire Service, Medical Services, civil defence volunteers, Delhi traffic police and Delhi Police.

“The mock exercise began with an IED blast in Metro premises along with firing on passengers, Metro staff and CISF personnel. Hostages were also taken in by the terrorists,” said a CISF official. A total of 640 personnel across agencies participated, with the mock exercise coming to an end around 3.30am after the “terrorists” were taken into custody. htc

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP