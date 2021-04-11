Home / Cities / Delhi News / Mumbai reports surge in daily Covid-19 cases with 9,989 fresh infections
Mumbai reports surge in daily Covid-19 cases with 9,989 fresh infections

Mumbai is among the 10 districts along with Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Bengaluru Urban, Nashik, Delhi, Raipur, Durg and Aurangabad which account for 45.65 per cent of the total active cases in the country.
Mumbai on Sunday reported 9989 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) taking the tally in the financial hub to 520,214, according to data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). With 58 fatalities in Mumbai, the city’s death toll has risen to 12,017, the civic body data also showed. Mumbai witnessed a rise of 659 Covid-19 cases after 9,330 infections on Saturday. The city currently has 92,464 cases of Covid-19—a rise of 2757 infections compared to the 89,707 active cases reported on Saturday.

The rate of recovery remained at 79% as 8554 people recovered from the disease taking the tally of recovered people to 414,641. Mumbai also increased its number of tests conducted over the last 24 hours as 52,159 people were tested as compared to 48,749 tests conducted on Saturday. The doubling rate of Covid-19 has risen to 35 days.

Mumbai is among the 10 districts along with Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Bengaluru Urban, Nashik, Delhi, Raipur, Durg and Aurangabad which account for 45.65 per cent of the total active cases in the country. Mumbai added nearly 100,000 fresh cases within the last 12 days. The city is currently under a weekend lockdown imposed by the government in a bid to check Covid-19 cases.

The Maharashtra government will take an appropriate decision regarding imposing a lockdown in the state after April 14, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday. He said that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold another round of meetings with stakeholders to decide the standard operating procedures.

