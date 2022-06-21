Mundka fire: Body of one more victim identified

NEW DELHI: Over a month after a massive fire broke out in an assembling unit in Mundka and 21 persons were identified, police have identified and handed over the body of one more, they said on Monday adding that five are yet to be identified.

Deputy commissioner of police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said that DNA of Nisha’s family matched with mortal remains of a body and they were handed over to her family on June 17. “DNA of one Geeta Devi, who used to live alone after her husband passed away and didn’t have parents, didn’t match with her brother and sister. Forensic Science Laboratory has shared inability to match her DNA. Efforts are being made using exhibits lifted from the spot,” he said.

DNA of family members of four persons Parveen, Sweety, Monika and Soni Kumari were taken again on June 16 and sent to FSL, police said.

On May 13, fire broke out in the assembling unit in Mundka leave 27 dead including the unit owner’s father, a motivational speaker and his son along with employees.