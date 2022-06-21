Mundka fire: Body of one more victim identified
NEW DELHI: Over a month after a massive fire broke out in an assembling unit in Mundka and 21 persons were identified, police have identified and handed over the body of one more, they said on Monday adding that five are yet to be identified.
Deputy commissioner of police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said that DNA of Nisha’s family matched with mortal remains of a body and they were handed over to her family on June 17. “DNA of one Geeta Devi, who used to live alone after her husband passed away and didn’t have parents, didn’t match with her brother and sister. Forensic Science Laboratory has shared inability to match her DNA. Efforts are being made using exhibits lifted from the spot,” he said.
DNA of family members of four persons Parveen, Sweety, Monika and Soni Kumari were taken again on June 16 and sent to FSL, police said.
On May 13, fire broke out in the assembling unit in Mundka leave 27 dead including the unit owner’s father, a motivational speaker and his son along with employees.
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
