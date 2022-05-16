Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Mundka fire: Magisterial inquiry instituted after LG approval
delhi news

Mundka fire: Magisterial inquiry instituted after LG approval

New Delhi: Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has approved the constitution of a magisterial inquiry under district magistrate (West) into Mundka fire incident which claimed at least 27 lives
HT Image
Published on May 16, 2022 12:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi: Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal has approved the constitution of a magisterial inquiry under district magistrate (West) into Mundka fire incident which claimed at least 27 lives. The inquiry has to be completed within six weeks and it will ascertain lapses on the part of departments/agencies and the role of officers concerned, officials aware of the matter said.

The terms of reference of the inquiry include ascertaining the circumstances and causes of the tragic fire, to ascertain violations of laws, rules, other related stipulations on the part of the owner, tenant, unknown persons related to the building where the fire tragedy took place, according to documents seen by HT.

“The inquiry will also recommend action against erring individuals, agencies and officers,” an official said. It will also suggest remedial measures to prevent occurrence of such tragedies in future.

The Delhi Police and the civic body is also conducting separate investigations in the case.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who visited the site on Saturday, announced that a magisterial inquiry will be ordered and announced 10 lakh compensation to the families of the victims and 50,000 for the injured.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP