Mysterious explosion in Delhi's Rohini Court, proceedings suspended
delhi news

Mysterious explosion in Delhi's Rohini Court, proceedings suspended

Cops are probing the explosion though some reports claim a laptop in the court premises exploded. 
According to some reports a laptop in the court exploded.&nbsp;(ANI)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 12:37 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

A mysterious explosion was reported in Delhi's Rohini Court on Thursday morning, which suspended the ongoing proceeding in the court. Seven fire tenders rushed to the spot, according to reports. 

According to news agency PTI, a laptop in the court exploded. Police, however, said they are investigating.

The fire officials said they received information about the explosion at 10.40am, when the court was in session. 

In September this year, Rohini Court stood witness to a shootout incident in which two gunmen opened fire killing Delhi's notorious gangster Jitender Gogi. The gunmen sneaked inside the court dressed as lawyers.

 

