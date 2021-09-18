Najafgarh-Dhansa bus stand extension of Delhi Metro's Grey Line to be inaugurated today

The Najafgarh-Dhansa bus stand extension of the Delhi Metro's Grey Line is set to be inaugurated for public use on Saturday. Union minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will jointly inaugurate the corridor via video-conferencing, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials said.

The 891-metre long extension of the Najafgarh-Dhansa bus stand section will add to the over 4.2-km long Grey Line (Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor) and benefit the residents of the interior areas around Najafgarh, DMRC said in a statement. Passenger service on this section will start around 5pm on Saturday evening.

The Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor was inaugurated in October 2019, which connected the urban village area of Najafgarh to the rapid transit network for the first time. This stretch was scheduled to be inaugurated on August 6 but it was postponed to over a month later due to issues with an approach road to the station.

On May 20, a portion of the road near the then under construction Dhansa Bus Stand Metro station caved in due to heavy rainfall, following which Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot undertook an inspection of the area on May 21 and directed an inquiry.

The Dhansa bus stand metro station on the Dwarka-Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand corridor will house the first-ever underground floor dedicated to the parking of vehicles. This integrated parking facility will allow commuters to park their vehicles and move to the concourse area directly, DMRC said in July.

The Dhansa bus stand metro station has been decorated with artwork and photographs displaying the heritage, culture, flora and fauna of the national capital region.

