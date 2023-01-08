Nation first policy must for progress: Kejriwal

The country will progress socially and economically only when we believe in the nation-first ideology, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a National Cadet Corps’ (NCC) Republic Day camp on Sunday, emphasising NCC’s contribution to society.

“We will progress as a nation socially and economically only when we believe in the nation-first ideology. NCC cadets’ qualities, josh (enthusiasm) and motivation must leave a cascading effect on future generations to emulate. As citizens, we must always believe in the nation-first ideology and be responsible and committed to it. NCC camp is indeed a microcosm of our country, with cadets from every state and union territory. Delhi has always encouraged the growth of NCC and has extended a helping hand wherever required,” Kejriwal said.

He urged NCC cadets to be the torchbearers of society and continue with their good work.

“Your training imbibes you with discipline, camaraderie, a secular outlook and the spirit of adventure, and infuses in you the ideals of selfless service to society. Our great nation needs these values in the present times and it gives me great reassurance that our youth are being groomed by NCC to be responsible, socially aware and disciplined citizens of our country,” Kejriwal added.

The NCC Republic Day camp is held at the Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantt every year. A total of 2,155 cadets from all states and union territories attend the camp. A group of cadets also participate in the Republic Day celebrations at Raj Path. A total of 32 officers and 166 cadets from foreign countries (Argentina, Brazil, Fiji, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Mauritius, Maldives, Mozambique, Nepal, New Zealand, Russia, Seychelles, Sudan, Tajikistan, UK, USA, Uzbekistan and Vietnam) also attend the Republic Day camp from January 15 to 29 as guests of NCC.