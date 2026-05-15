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Navigate the wild with a tap: 'NZP Saathi-Delhi Zoo' app turns visitors into explorers

Navigate the wild with a tap: 'NZP Saathi-Delhi Zoo' app turns visitors into explorers

Published on: May 15, 2026 04:57 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, With the launch of "NZP Saathi-Delhi Zoo" app, finding the animal habitat inside the sprawling National Zoological Park has now become as simple as following directions on a smartphone screen.

Navigate the wild with a tap: 'NZP Saathi-Delhi Zoo' app turns visitors into explorers

The "NZP Saathi-Delhi Zoo" is a mobile application aimed at transforming the zoo-going experience by helping visitors navigate the premises, learn about animals and access facilities without depending on human guides, an official told PTI.

For a first-time visitor stepping inside the zoo's vast green landscape, the app functions almost like a digital companion. From locating an animal enclosure to identifying nearby food courts or drinking water points, the platform combines navigation, information and visitor services in a single interface.

One of its key features is an AI Guide Box that responds to visitor queries in real time. For instance, if a user types, "Where is the Asiatic lion habitat?", the app provides the exact distance of the enclosure and offers options such as "View Animal" and "Navigate".

Apart from animal navigation, the application also provides information about public facilities available inside the zoo premises.

Under the "Amenities" section, visitors can locate entry and exit gates, 10 washrooms, drinking water facilities, 13 buggy stops, five food courts, buggy booking centres, first-aid points, baby feeding areas and the education centre.

The app also allows users to purchase zoo tickets online through a login-based booking system.

The official said the platform has been designed in both Hindi and English, and includes details about zoo timings, entry tariffs, rules and regulations.

In addition to serving as a visitor guide, the app also acts as an information archive. Users can access details about the zoo's history, nearby Kos Minar, rhino armour and other heritage-related information linked to the zoological park.

The platform further includes a calendar carrying information about upcoming zoo events, programmes, activities and press releases.

Another feature enables visitors to track how many times they have visited the zoo and the areas they explored during each trip.

The app was uploaded on Google Play Store and iOS Store on May 13 and is being seen as a major step towards making zoo visits more interactive and technology-driven, the official said.

"If the application gains momentum and records a large number of downloads, the zoo authorities may also roll out its beta version with more advanced features," he said.

Zoo officials believe the application could help improve visitor movement and make trips more organised, especially during weekends and holidays when footfall remains high.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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