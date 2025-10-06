NBCC kicks off work on 1.2km bridge in Bharat Vandana Park

The NBCC (India) has started construction on the 1.2km spiral-shaped skybridge in the upcoming Bharat Vandana Park in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka, officials said on Saturday. The skybridge, which will be 3.5 metres wide, will connect these pylons at an 18-metre elevation, further rising to 19 metres at midspan. (HT File)

The pedestrian bridge will be supported by nine pylon towers resembling massive trees, officials said, adding that base structures of the pylons have been completed and work is now beginning on the upper sections from where the bridge will extend.

The structure, rising up to 45 metres, is expected to form the central architectural element of the Bharat Vandana Park, which is being built on 200 acres under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) land. The project is being constructed by the NBCC (India).

“The bridge will be the signature attraction of Bharat Vandana Park, offering a 360-degree view of Dwarka from an 18-metre-high walkway designed in a flowing spiral pattern. Each pylon will act as both a visual anchor and a functional core for the bridge network. It’s a complex design and needs a very high level of expertise to achieve the best quality of execution,” an official said.

According to the detailed design basis report (DBR) prepared by NBCC, the project will feature nine pylons and eight cable-stayed bridge spans, linked in a rhythmic sequence. The pylons are of three types, which include six “Type A” structures with internal pedestrian ramps, two “Type B” with both lifts and ramps, and a single “Type C” pylon that will rise 45 metres and include an observatory deck at the top.

The pylons’ design comprises tubular steel structures branching outward like petals and leaf-shaped aluminium screen panels wrapping around the exteriors. The skybridge, which will be 3.5 metres wide, will connect these pylons at an 18-metre elevation, further rising to 19 metres at midspan.

“The top deck will feature a combination of box beams and cantilever sections, with stay cables suspending it from the pylons. The underside of the bridge will be clad in reflective stainless steel panels, creating a ‘mirror ribbon’ effect that visually ties the pylons together when viewed from the park below. So, from the air, the bridge will appear as a spiral flowing through the park, while at ground level, the pylons will resemble giant metallic trees sprouting from the earth,” an NBCC official said.

Work on the skybridge was halted in the beginning as height of the pylons was a concern due to proximity to the airport. So the construction sought permission from the civil aviation department, which was granted earlier this year.

The project’s tender mentions the estimated cost of the bridge and pylons combined at ₹23.3 crore and the completion target to be nine months. The tender document includes design, supply, fabrication, erection, testing, and commissioning of the entire bridge.

Besides being structural supports, the pylons will house ramps, spiral staircases, and in some cases, lifts that will allow visitors to ascend to the bridge level, the design report, also seen by HT, explains. Type C, the tallest pylon, will feature an observatory deck and a small serving lounge, providing a panoramic view of the park and surrounding Dwarka sectors. The central cores of the pylons will also have vertical green walls and irrigation systems with a network of planters and drainage channels integrated into the design.

“Every pylon will have its own lighting pattern, synchronised through a central control system. The bridge will glow like a necklace of light over the park at night,” the official added.

The Bharat Vandana Park is planned as a large-scale cultural and recreational hub in Dwarka, integrating ecological zones, open-air theatres, food courts, craft bazaars, parking areas and extensive landscaping. The “Mini India” zone will be one of the major central attractions that is being shaped as the map of India and will feature scaled-down replicas of monuments and cultural landmarks from every state and union territory.

Pedestrian pathways and plazas are being laid out to allow visitors to explore the monuments cluster by cluster, mirroring a journey across the Indian subcontinent.

The park’s construction began after Home minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone in December 2019. However, facing multiple delays, the deadlines kept extending. HT had reported earlier this year that DDA had asked NBCC to complete the work by July 2025, however, that seems unlikely as of now.