New Delhi, The National Commission for Women on Tuesday held a high-level review meeting with Delhi Police and stressed the need for stronger institutional coordination, prompt disposal of complaints and stricter action in stalking-related offences to enhance women's safety in the national capital.

NCW, Delhi Police hold high-level review on women's safety, cyber crimes

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In a statement, NCW said the meeting, chaired by its chief Vijaya Rahatkar at the Delhi Police headquarters, reviewed trends in crimes against women during 2024-25, including the rising incidence of online crimes against women and children, juvenile involvement in such offences, and challenges in timely investigation and trial.

Emphasising a coordinated and victim-centric approach, Rahatkar said effective liaison between the police machinery and protection officers under the Domestic Violence Act was essential for ensuring timely support and justice to women.

She also underlined that stalking-related offences must be treated seriously as they often become precursors to graver crimes against women, while stressing prompt disposal of complaints and action taken reports referred by the commission.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha reiterated the force's commitment towards ensuring women's safety and highlighted several mechanisms adopted for complaint registration, rapid response, cyber intervention and victim assistance.

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{{^usCountry}} He also informed the commission that Delhi Police is working towards establishing all-women police stations to make complaint registration more accessible and convenient for women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also informed the commission that Delhi Police is working towards establishing all-women police stations to make complaint registration more accessible and convenient for women. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting was attended by senior police officers, DCPs of all districts of Delhi Police, officers from special units including Anti-Human Trafficking Units , Cyber Crime Cell, the Special Police Unit for Women and Children , Mahila stations, as well as field officers of NCW. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting was attended by senior police officers, DCPs of all districts of Delhi Police, officers from special units including Anti-Human Trafficking Units , Cyber Crime Cell, the Special Police Unit for Women and Children , Mahila stations, as well as field officers of NCW. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The issue of delays in forensic examination and FSL reports impacting speedy disposal of cases was discussed in detail. Delhi Police shared best practices adopted for women's safety, including its emergency response system under which PCR teams reportedly reach crime locations within around five to seven minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The issue of delays in forensic examination and FSL reports impacting speedy disposal of cases was discussed in detail. Delhi Police shared best practices adopted for women's safety, including its emergency response system under which PCR teams reportedly reach crime locations within around five to seven minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The functioning of cyber cells handling online crimes against women was also reviewed. Delhi Police informed the Commission that the timeline for removal of obscene and objectionable online content has been reduced from nearly 36 hours to around three hours through better coordination and technical intervention, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The functioning of cyber cells handling online crimes against women was also reviewed. Delhi Police informed the Commission that the timeline for removal of obscene and objectionable online content has been reduced from nearly 36 hours to around three hours through better coordination and technical intervention, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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The meeting also reviewed the functioning of Mahila stations and mediation facilities for domestic disputes and family feud cases, along with the role of AHTUs in tracing missing and trafficked persons, through which thousands of individuals have reportedly been traced successfully.

Among preventive initiatives discussed were the "Shishtachar" campaign, under which women police officers in civil clothes monitor and prevent incidents of eve-teasing and harassment in public spaces, and the "Nirbheek" awareness programme aimed at sensitising school children on sexual assault, good touch and bad touch awareness, besides outreach activities for underprivileged and slum children.

The commission appreciated the rise in representation of women officers in Delhi Police to nearly 20 per cent from around 9 per cent in previous years. Discussions were also held on identification of dark and vulnerable spots linked to crimes against women, particularly in high-footfall areas across Delhi.

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The meeting concluded with a collective commitment by NCW and Delhi Police to strengthen coordination, improve victim support systems, ensure timely grievance redressal and further enhance mechanisms for prevention, protection and justice for women in Delhi.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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