Expansion of EV charging points in New Delhi enters second phase

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has approved the second expansion phase for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the city. On Wednesday, the council agreed to sign memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with three public sector undertakings, which will conduct feasibility studies and install public EV charging and battery swapping stations in the coming months, according to officials familiar with the development.

An electric vehicle charging station on Rafi Marg in New Delhi. A senior NDMC official said that the first phase of installing EV charging stations prioritised government buildings and offices, while the second phase will focus on public spaces and parking sites managed by the civic body. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

There are 100 EV charging stations in New Delhi, installed by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). NDMC plans to partner with Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Limited (REIL), Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KELTRON), and HLL Infra Tech Services Limited to expand its public EV infrastructure significantly.

A senior NDMC official said that the first phase prioritised government buildings and offices, while the second phase will focus on public spaces and parking sites managed by the civic body. “A large number of users of EV charging stations in the New Delhi area are electric vehicles used by ministries and government departments to transport officials and the private cab operators hired by these departments. In the second phase, there will be more emphasis on public places and parking sites in response to an expected increase in demand for e-vehicles in the coming years,” the official said.

Kuljeet Chahal, a council member, said that while the installation agencies will conduct feasibility studies, an estimated 130 more stations, including battery swapping stations, are expected to be established. “These additions will provide more charging options in the New Delhi area and promote wider e-vehicle adoption,” said Chahal.

In its 2023-24 budget, the council announced plans to transition entirely to an electric vehicle fleet. “Most of our vehicles are electric, and only those without available electric variants, such as garbage trucks, still run on petrol and diesel,” said the NDMC official quoted above.

The council also approved revamping the electricity transmission and distribution network in its areas under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). This project will include setting up a Scada (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) control room and implementing smart metering work and loss reduction infrastructure.

NDMC areas include 37,945 domestic and 22,521 non-domestic electricity consumers. The network is fed by 112 km of 66KV high-tension lines and five 66KV substations. All electric infrastructure will be strengthened with a 15-25 year timeframe, said the NDMC official.

