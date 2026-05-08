New Delhi, The New Delhi Municipal Council has deployed robotic technology for the first time to address the perennial waterlogging problem in the national capital. NDMC deploys 'robots' for Monsoon Action Plan-2026

As part of the council's comprehensive Monsoon Action Plan–2026, the robots will scan the underground drainage network.

NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal while releasing the plan on Friday said the initiative is inspired by the Prime Minister's vision for a "smart and technology-based urban administration". He said the primary goal is to ensure Delhi remains "waterlogging-free" while providing safer civic facilities to residents.

The robots identify silt accumulation, blockages, and structural damage in areas difficult for humans to access.

Nearly 85 per cent of this high-tech survey is complete, the statement said.

"Our entire team is working 24X7 to ensure citizens do not face any inconvenience. For the first time, we have introduced robotic technology at Q Point near Taj Mansingh to inspect covered storm water drains," Chahal said.

According to the statement, the council has already spent ₹3.50 crore on desilting using super sucker machines. It plans to scale up the robotic operations next year to cover 3,200 metres, including the DTC Depot and Dayal Singh College area, at an estimated cost of ₹43 crore.

Chahal said 100 per cent of the first phase of desilting was completed by March 31, with the second phase on track to be completed by June 15.

To humanise the monitoring process and ensure a rapid response, the NDMC has identified five major "vulnerable points" Purana Qila, Dayal Singh College area, Panchkuian Road, Hanuman Mandir, and Satya Sadan.

These spots are being equipped with CCTV cameras and sensor-based monitoring systems to trigger immediate action during heavy downpours, it said.

Addressing specific local grievances, Chahal said permanent high-capacity pumps have been installed in Sarojini Nagar, where the drain bed level was causing backflow.

The council is also focusing on traditional preventive measures.

"We are pruning trees and removing weak branches to prevent accidents during storms," said Chahal, adding that the NDMC is also running awareness campaigns on preventing water-borne diseases and proper waste disposal.

He said a seamless coordination grid has been established with the Delhi Police, the PWD, the DJB, and the Met department. The council also released a detailed directory of nodal officers and the deployment schedule for de-watering pumps and DG sets.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.