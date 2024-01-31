 NDMC extends fee hike at parking lots in Delhi | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Delhi / NDMC extends fee hike at parking lots in Delhi

NDMC extends fee hike at parking lots in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 31, 2024 11:33 PM IST

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will continue to charge enhanced parking fees until April 30 or the withdrawal of Grap stage 2, as part of efforts to combat air pollution. The fees were doubled in November 2023 and apply to both NDMC-operated parking lots and those managed by private concessionaires. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has not yet enforced a parking fee hike. Experts have called for a more comprehensive and uniform policy on parking fees across the city.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to continue charging enhanced fees at New Delhi parking lots under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) to combat air pollution. In an order issued on Wednesday, the civic body said that the enhanced fee will continue to apply till April 30 or the withdrawal of Grap stage 2, whichever is earlier.

HT Image
HT Image

Curbs under Grap stage 2 have been in effect in Delhi since October 21, 2023.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Under the normal parking fee slab for surface parking at NDMC parking lots, four wheelers are charged 20 per hour (with maximum of 100 for a day), while two wheelers are charged 10 per hour. In case of multilevel parking sites, the charges are 10 for four hours for cars and 5 up to four hours for two-wheelers.

The council on November 13, 2023 doubled these rates at parking sites that it operates, and the enhanced rates were extended to parking lots managed by private concessionaires on November 28, 2023.

In an official statement on Wednesday, NDMC said that as per statutory directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), certain actions are envisaged to be taken to prevent further deterioration of air quality, including the enhancement of parking fees.

“Accordingly, NDMC has decided to extend enhanced parking fees till April 30. NDMC has taken the decision based on the CAQM order. The enhancement of parking fees carried out by earlier has been extended till April 30 or withdrawal of order CAQM, whichever is earlier,” the statement said.

To be sure, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which manages around 96% of Delhi’s geographical area, has still not enforced a hike in parking rates. MCD last increased parking rates as part of Grap curbs in November 2017.

The MCD executive wing had moved a proposal to empower the municipal commissioner to enforce these parking fee hikes, but the policy matter was postponed in a house meeting held on January 29.

Dr S Velmurugan, chief scientist, Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), said, “Agencies will have to increase the enforcement and we need a more comprehensive uniform policy for this measure across the city. It is a form of congestion pricing but it will not make any impact unless while Delhi is considered at policy level rather than each local body deciding its own rules.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On