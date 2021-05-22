NDMC hikes licensing fee for shops given on rent by 10%

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has hiked the licensing fees for shops given on rent by 10% from April 1, attracting criticism from traders who said the decision was taken when businesses were already reeling under the effects of the lockdown and pandemic.

Last year ,too, NDMC decided to hike this fee, but the decision was rolled back following objections from the traders.

NDMC officials said licence fee or rent is charged each month from around 4,000 shops, which have been given on rent in prominent markets in the New Delhi area.

A senior NDMC official said licence fee or rent is revised every two years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON