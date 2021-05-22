Home / Cities / Delhi News / NDMC hikes licensing fee for shops given on rent by 10%
delhi news

NDMC hikes licensing fee for shops given on rent by 10%

Last year ,too, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) decided to hike this fee, but the decision was rolled back following objections from the traders.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 05:09 AM IST
NDMC officials said licence fee or rent is charged each month from around 4,000 shops, which have been given on rent in prominent markets in the New Delhi area.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has hiked the licensing fees for shops given on rent by 10% from April 1, attracting criticism from traders who said the decision was taken when businesses were already reeling under the effects of the lockdown and pandemic.

Last year ,too, NDMC decided to hike this fee, but the decision was rolled back following objections from the traders.

NDMC officials said licence fee or rent is charged each month from around 4,000 shops, which have been given on rent in prominent markets in the New Delhi area.

A senior NDMC official said licence fee or rent is revised every two years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
new delhi
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP