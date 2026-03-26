New Delhi, The New Delhi Municipal Council has invited bids for setting up eight decentralised sewage treatment plants under a public-private partnership model, with the aim to use the treated water for horticulture, fountains and water bodies. NDMC plans to set up 8 sewage treatment plants, water to be used in maintaining Delhi's green cover

This would help reduce the dependence on fresh water to maintain the city's green cover.

According to the Request for Proposal issued on Tuesday, the civic body plans to install STPs with capacities ranging from 500 to 1,000 kilolitres per day at key locations, including Shanti Path, Lodhi Garden, Sanjay Lake Park and Talkatora Garden.

The treated sewage water will be used to maintain NDMC's green cover amid limited freshwater availability, officials said.

The civic body has set April 15 as the last date for bids submission, while a pre-bid meeting is scheduled for April 1. According to the document, the selected private developers will execute the project and be responsible for operating and maintaining the STPs for 12 years.

The tender document does not specify a fixed project cost, as bidders must propose their own financial models.

However, the initial security deposit at the time of bidding is ₹10 lakh, and the bidder must furnish a "performance security" of ₹40 lakh.

The RFP document stated that the tender value will effectively be determined through competitive bidding based on the lowest "treated water rate" quoted by bidders, which will form the basis for selecting the concessionaire.

The NDMC, which caters to around 3.5 lakh people and nearly 15 lakh daily floating population, expects the project to conserve water and strengthen environmental sustainability in the capital.

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