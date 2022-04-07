NDMC reverses its fasting break order

A day after issuing a circular permitting Muslim employees to leave work an hour early during Ramzan, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday withdrew the order after objections from the civic agency’s vice-chairman and BJP leader Satish Upadhyay who allegedly told officials that the relaxation was “unsecular”, people familiar with the matter said.

This, even as the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Wednesday issued an order allowing Muslim staff to leave office half an hour early during Ramzan, and officials said South MCD is also expected to issue a similar order on Thursday.

NDMC’s move to revoke the circular comes a day after the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) rescinded a similar relaxation for Muslim employees during Ramzan after opposition by BJP leaders, including the party’s Delhi chief Adesh Gupta who called the the move “appeasement”.

“A circular dated 5/4/2022 was issued for permission to leave their offices at 4.30pm for Muslim employees... Now the competent authority...has decided to withdraw the circular with immediate effect,” said an order issued by assistant labour welfare officer NK Sharma.

An NDMC official said it was standard practice in previous years for the civic body to permit employees who are fasting during Ramzan to leave from office early.

Upadhyay said, “The orders were also issued in previous years but we have decided that no appeasement should take place. We are not against any one religion...”

Meanwhile, an EDMC official confirmed said that a circular giving relaxations to Muslim employees was issued on Wednesday.

“During the Ramzan period, the Muslim employees...are allowed to leave the office at 5pm instead of 5.30pm, with the condition that they have to work during the lunch time in lieu thereof...,” said the circular.