NDMC reverses its fasting break order
A day after issuing a circular permitting Muslim employees to leave work an hour early during Ramzan, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday withdrew the order after objections from the civic agency’s vice-chairman and BJP leader Satish Upadhyay who allegedly told officials that the relaxation was “unsecular”, people familiar with the matter said.
This, even as the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Wednesday issued an order allowing Muslim staff to leave office half an hour early during Ramzan, and officials said South MCD is also expected to issue a similar order on Thursday.
NDMC’s move to revoke the circular comes a day after the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) rescinded a similar relaxation for Muslim employees during Ramzan after opposition by BJP leaders, including the party’s Delhi chief Adesh Gupta who called the the move “appeasement”.
“A circular dated 5/4/2022 was issued for permission to leave their offices at 4.30pm for Muslim employees... Now the competent authority...has decided to withdraw the circular with immediate effect,” said an order issued by assistant labour welfare officer NK Sharma.
An NDMC official said it was standard practice in previous years for the civic body to permit employees who are fasting during Ramzan to leave from office early.
Upadhyay said, “The orders were also issued in previous years but we have decided that no appeasement should take place. We are not against any one religion...”
Meanwhile, an EDMC official confirmed said that a circular giving relaxations to Muslim employees was issued on Wednesday.
“During the Ramzan period, the Muslim employees...are allowed to leave the office at 5pm instead of 5.30pm, with the condition that they have to work during the lunch time in lieu thereof...,” said the circular.
-
Delhiwale: Stacking knowledge over decades
One day, years ago, an academic from abroad entered their house. The books are on the sofa, and on the chairs. This is sociologist Ashis Nandy's home. The couple's drawing room walls are covered with original works by artists Arpana Caur and Manu Parekh. He walks into a room dedicated exclusively to books. Thousands of volumes are stacked in the shelves, including the ones authored by him. The couple returns to the drawing room.
-
Delhi sees over 1 mn transactions using ration cards issued from other states
Delhi has seen over a million ration transactions under the Centre's One Nation One Ration Card scheme that was implemented by the Delhi government in July 2021, according to official data. Data shows that the number of transactions have grown from 16,150 in July 2021 to 209,668 in March 2022, with the total entitlements of 1.09 million. Secretary of Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers Sangh, Saurabh Gupta runs fair price shop in Vasant Vihar.
-
Mercury hits 39.3°C at Safdarjung, up to 42°C in some areas
Mercury touched 42C in parts of Delhi, leading to heatwave and severe heatwave in several areas, as the India Meteorological Department extended the 'yellow alert' for the next seven days. Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, saw a maximum temperature of 39.3C on Wednesday — five degrees above normal and up from 38.7C a day ago. However, it rose to 42C at Yamuna Sports Complex and 41.7C in Pitampura on the day.
-
Man mowed down on Outer Ring Road
A man died after he was allegedly hit by a vehicle at Outer Ring Road in north Delhi's Wazirabad on Wednesday morning, the police said. Deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that they received a PCR call around 7.20am regarding a fatal accident with a male, aged between 30 and 35, hit by an unknown vehicle at Outer Ring Road, Wazirabad, towards Burari Flyover near ITI Dheerpur.
-
Fresh mop-up round counseling at Baba Farid varsity
After the cancellation of All-India Quota mop-up round counseling and also a special round of counselling by the Medical Council Committee, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences has started a fresh mop-up round for state quota seats. After the MCC cancelled the postgraduate courses admissions for AIQ seats allotted during the mop-up round on the directions of the Supreme Court, the BFUHS had put the mop-up round for the state quota on hold.
