NDMC smart parking: Vehicles parked over 24 hours to face towing, steep night parking fees

Under the new smart parking system in the New Delhi municipal area, any vehicle parked for more than 24 hours will be flagged, with steep towing and storage charges applicable, senior officials said. Night parking fee will be doubled in comparison to the normal rate per hour, and cash payment of parking fee will be discouraged through double payment, the officials added. The New Delhi Municipal Council plans to upgrade all 157 parking sites in its jurisdiction, with parking rates expected to rise by 40-50%. (Unsplash/Representational )

HT on Monday reported that the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) invited bids for operation and upgradation of all of its 157 parking sites across New Delhi into smart parking facilities and that the parking rates across the area are expected to witness a hike of up to 40-50%.

Also read: Park for over 24 hours in Lutyens' Delhi? Expect towing, storage fees

Smart system to flag vehicles parked beyond 24 hours The project report states the smart parking management system (PMS) will keep a check on vehicles which are parked for more than 24 hours.

“If any vehicle is staying in the parking lot for over 24 hours, the system will send an alert to NDMC and Delhi Police for further disposal of action,” the report, also seen by HT, reads.

NDMC officials said that if any such vehicle is flagged, it will be towed and parked at the designated site and applicable charges will be levied. The towing charges for cars will be ₹1,000 along with ₹500 per day as storage charges; light goods vehicle will pay ₹3,000 as towing and ₹1,000 per day as storage charges; medium passenger vehicles will pay ₹3,000 towing and ₹1,000 custody/storage charges.

Also read: Parking charges in Lutyens’ Delhi could soon more than double

Night parking rates to double after midnight Further, the project report also states that the night parking fee will be double of what visitors will pay during the day hours. Night-time parking charges will apply after midnight.

The new parking system will also discourage cash payments. The project report mentions, ”Parking fee collection in cash shall be discouraged to promote digital transaction. Provision for collection of parking fee through FASTag / cashless handsfree mode may be made within a period of 3 to 6 months from the handing over the parking ECS. In case payment towards the parking fee is paid in cash, it will be double the normal parking fee rate.”