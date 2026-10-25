Delhi constable allegedly cheated of ₹24 lakh by fake businessman

New DelhiA 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a Delhi Police constable of ₹24 lakh after posing as a rich businessman and luring her with false promises of high investment returns through online betting, police said on Saturday. The complainant has also accused him of sexual harassment, police added. According to police officers, the accused is Vikrant Kumar alias Vicky Tomar, a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh. (Representative photo)

According to police officers, the accused is a resident of Baghpat district in Uttar Pradesh. He was caught from north Delhi’s Burari area on Friday.

He first allegedly befriended the woman on social media, where his posts feature him as a wealthy person visiting luxury restaurants, a frequent jetsetter, and someone who owns luxury cars, police said.

“His interrogation and analysis of his mobile phones, social media accounts, and bank details, indicated that he had cheated many women in the past few years. Multiple teams are working to identify all victims and record their statements,” an officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said the case was registered on September 8, after the woman constable, posted in central district, filed her complaint at the cyber police station. In her complaint, the woman alleged that the man first contacted her on social media, claiming he wanted guidance on Delhi Police recruitment under the sports quota.

Explaining his modus operandi, the DCP said the accused later built familiarity with her and presented himself as a prominent personality in cricket. He then lured her with false promises of high returns on investment. Acting on his inducement, the constable transferred her savings from her bank account, took a personal bank loan of ₹12 lakh and even borrowed additional money from friends, the DCP said.

“In total, she was defrauded of approximately ₹24 lakh. Of this, around ₹8 lakh was transferred, as directed by the accused, into bank accounts linked to the betting platform. When they met, the accused also allegedly sexually harassed the woman by inappropriately touching her,” DCP Singh added.

He was booked under sections 318, 316 and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating, criminal breach of trust and assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty.