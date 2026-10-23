Delhi Police arrest content creator Amir Shokeen over alleged racial jibes against Tripura man

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Niharika Bhatt said that Shokeen was arrested from north Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar on Thursday evening. .

In the 52-second clip, Mohammed Amir alias Amir Shokeen was seen standing holding the man’s hand while throwing racial jibes at him, which were met with laughter by Shokeen’s companions.

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested content creator Amir Shokeen for allegedly using racially derogatory remarks against a man from Tripura in a clip which surfaced on social media.

What did Amir Shokeen say about the video, and who is investigating it?

What did Amir Shokeen say about the video, and who is investigating it?

Union minister Kiren Rijiju took to X on Wednesday and promised strict action against Shokeen. “People who tolerate such wicked behaviour in the society are also responsible for the spread of hatred,” he wrote.

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Creator booked under four provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita The Delhi Police charged Shokeen under sections 192 (malignantly or wantonly do an illegal act that provokes someone), 196 (Promoting or attempting to promote enmity, hatred, or ill-will between different religious, racial, language, regional groups), 352 (Intentionally insulting someone), and 353 (circulating false statements, rumors) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A senior police officer said that Shokeen already faced at least five criminal cases on charges of causing hurt and molestation and was listed as a repeat offender at Sadar Bazaar police station.

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“During interrogation, it was revealed that the video was filmed in Ahmedabad about a month ago. He claimed it’s a scripted video but it has been found to be a lie,” the senior police officer added.

Shokeen posted an apology video on Instagram on Tuesday and reiterated the claim that the video was scripted. He has 142,000 followers on Instagram and makes what he claims are “funny videos”.

Tripura DGP GS Rao said that a team would head to Delhi to aid the Delhi Police probe.