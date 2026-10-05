Gangster wanted in over 6 criminal cases held after encounter in Sonepat

The Haryana Police special task force (STF) arrested a gangster with over half a dozen criminal cases, who is also said to be an aide of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, after an encounter on the Barota-Chhathera road in Sonepat on Saturday night, police said. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain his role in the firing on Kharkiya’s vehicle and other criminal cases. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused, identified as Rohit, a resident of Ladpur village in the Rai area of Sonepat, was injured in the exchange of fire and taken to Sonepat civil hospital for treatment.

Police said Rohit has over half a dozen criminal cases registered against him, including robbery and attempt to murder. Initial reports suggest that the gangster was also associated with the Lawrance Bishnoi gang.

According to STF in-charge inspector Ajay Dhankhar, Rohit had allegedly figured in the investigation into the September 17 firing at Haryanvi singer Diler Kharkiya’s SUV outside his house in Khark village of Bhiwani. A motorcycle-borne assailant had opened fire at the vehicle, and CCTV footage of the incident had subsequently surfaced.

Police said Rohit had been absconding since the incident and was also allegedly involved in the murder of a toll manager in Hisar.

Following the attack on Kharkiya’s vehicle, a social media post purportedly issued in the name of Anil Pandit had claimed responsibility for the firing. The post named Himanshu Sonepat, Tyson Bishnoi, Harry Boxer and Harman Sandhu, and alleged that the singer had earlier been warned over the phone but had failed to heed the warning.

The post had threatened further violence, claiming that only the car windows had been damaged in the attack and warning that future firings could target the singer.

Police said the STF was acting on information about Rohit when its personnel intercepted him on the Barota-Chhathera road. An encounter followed during which he sustained gunshot injuries to both legs.

Rohit was subsequently shifted to Sonipat civil hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. Police said further investigation is underway to ascertain his role in the firing on Kharkiya’s vehicle and other criminal cases.