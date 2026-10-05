12 booked for attacking STF team during vehicle checking on Sohna highway
According to a complaint, the five-member STF team had set up a checkpoint around 9.30pm after receiving information that a wanted criminal was likely to travel towards Bhondsi from Gurugram.
Gurugram:At least 12 men have been booked for allegedly attacking a Special Task Force (STF) Central Unit team during vehicle checking at the Bhondsi cut on the Sohna elevated highway late Saturday night, police said on Sunday. Three STF personnel were injured in the attack.
According to a complaint filed by PSI Raj Kumar, the five-member STF team had set up a checkpoint around 9.30pm after receiving information that a wanted criminal was likely to travel towards Bhondsi from Gurugram. Around 10pm, three cars carrying 12-15 men reached the spot.
When the STF personnel signalled them to stop, the drivers allegedly accelerated and rammed one of the cars into the police SUV. The men then allegedly got out of the vehicles, assaulted the personnel, smashed the windows of the police vehicle and opened fire at the team, the complaint stated.
The STF personnel retaliated, following which the suspects fled towards Bhondsi, police said. The injured personnel were taken to the civil hospital in Sohna for treatment.
Police said a case has been registered against unidentified suspects under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 117 (causing grievous hurt) and 221 (obstructing public servant during discharge of duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alongside the Arms Act, 1959 at Bhondsi police station.
Police are examining CCTV footage and using technical surveillance to identify the vehicles and those involved in the attack. Police said investigation is underway and arrests are expected soon.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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