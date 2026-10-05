12 booked for attacking STF team during vehicle checking on Sohna highway

Gurugram:At least 12 men have been booked for allegedly attacking a Special Task Force (STF) Central Unit team during vehicle checking at the Bhondsi cut on the Sohna elevated highway late Saturday night, police said on Sunday. Three STF personnel were injured in the attack. The STF personnel retaliated, following which the suspects fled towards Bhondsi, police said.

According to a complaint filed by PSI Raj Kumar, the five-member STF team had set up a checkpoint around 9.30pm after receiving information that a wanted criminal was likely to travel towards Bhondsi from Gurugram. Around 10pm, three cars carrying 12-15 men reached the spot.

When the STF personnel signalled them to stop, the drivers allegedly accelerated and rammed one of the cars into the police SUV. The men then allegedly got out of the vehicles, assaulted the personnel, smashed the windows of the police vehicle and opened fire at the team, the complaint stated.

The STF personnel retaliated, following which the suspects fled towards Bhondsi, police said. The injured personnel were taken to the civil hospital in Sohna for treatment.

Police said a case has been registered against unidentified suspects under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 117 (causing grievous hurt) and 221 (obstructing public servant during discharge of duty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), alongside the Arms Act, 1959 at Bhondsi police station.

Police are examining CCTV footage and using technical surveillance to identify the vehicles and those involved in the attack. Police said investigation is underway and arrests are expected soon.