Home / Cities / Delhi News / NDMC tells HC garbage collection has resumed, strike called off
delhi news

NDMC tells HC garbage collection has resumed, strike called off

The submission was made before Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva who on February 2 had given NrDMC time till Friday to end the strike of the sanitation workers and clean the garbage accumulating in the colony.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:28 PM IST
North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) workers protest demanding the release of eight months' backlogged salary, at Civic Center, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NrDMC) on Friday told the Delhi High Court that strike of the sanitation workers was over and cleaning and garbage collection work has commenced in Model Town area here and waste will be lifted from the entire colony in the next 10 days.

The submission was made before Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva who on February 2 had given NrDMC time till Friday to end the strike of the sanitation workers and clean the garbage accumulating in the colony.

The direction had come on a plea by the Federation of Model Town Associations which had contended that sanitation workers of the corporation were "wilfully absenting themselves from work for more than three weeks and not performing their statutory duties of removing garbage".

The petitioner-federation had also claimed that the sanitation workers were also allegedly "bringing trucks full of garbage and filth and dumping them in the middle of the residential areas, markets and public roads".

On Friday, the NrDMC told the court that the cleaning work has commenced and garbage dumped on the colony's main roads would be cleared soon.

The lawyer for the petitioner federation said while the main road was being cleaned, garbage has accumulated in the inner lanes and parks of the colony.

Subsequently, the lawyer for NrDMC assured the court that garbage from the entire colony would be lifted in the next 10 days.

Taking note of the submission, the court listed the matter for further hearing on February 18.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
north delhi municipal corporation ndmc building
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP