New Delhi, The New Delhi Municipal Council is set to clean-up the Nehru Park lake in Chanakyapuri through bio-remediation treatment and upkeep of water plants as part of infrastructure maintenance works. NDMC to clean Nehru Park lake using bio-remediation treatment

The civic body has invited online bids on May 15 and said the specialised maintenance work is aimed at ensuring sustained upkeep of the Nehru Park water body through bio-remediation treatment over eight months.

According to officials, an algal bloom causes deterioration of the lake's water quality.

According to the tender document, the selected agency will undertake regular lake cleaning, removal of floating debris, maintenance of aquatic plants, and treatment of water sludge and visible contamination.

The work will involve the use of liquid biological agents and algae filtration equipment to purify the water and remove sludge. To control algal blooms in the lake's fountains, a natural algaecide will be applied every month.

As part of efforts to improve water quality, the NDMC will operate aeration machines and periodically add oxygen-enhancing compounds.

The treatment process will use 40 litres of natural algaecide, 80 litres of bio-catalyst concentrate and 250 kg of oxygen-enhancing compounds, the document stated.

The tender is open to specialised agencies as well as approved contractors of NDMC and eligible contractors from CPWD, MES, BSNL, Railways, DDA, Delhi State PWD, MCD and DJB.

According to the tender notice, the work forms part of NDMC's repair and maintenance of infrastructure assets programme for 2026-27. The last date for submission of bids through the e-procurement portal is June 8, while the bids will be opened the same day at 4.30 pm.

The notice said bidders must have prior experience in maintenance and supervision of lake or water body projects through bio-remediation treatment and meet the prescribed technical and financial eligibility criteria.

The estimated cost of the work has been pegged at ₹9,35,477, while the earnest money deposit has been fixed at ₹18,710. The successful bidder will have to furnish a security deposit equivalent to 2.5 per cent of the tendered amount.

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