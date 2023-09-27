NDMC to install 350 new EV charging stations

The New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday approved the installation of 350 new electric charging points in Lutyens’ Delhi with an aim to promote green energy utilisation significantly under the National Electric Mobility Program, officials aware of the matter said.

At present, 100 EV charging stations are currently operational in New Delhi region.

In its general council meeting, the civic body announced that the project will be implemented in collaboration with three public sector undertakings (PSUs).

At present, 100 EV charging stations are currently operational in the region.

NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said that an agreement has been signed with HLL Infra Tech Services, Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Limited (REIL) and Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KELTRON).

NDMC council member Kuljeet Chahal said that the initiative is aimed at promoting green energy utilisation in the area. “Around 100 public EV charging stations are currently installed in NDMC area by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). The council has today approved setting up charging stations in 350 new locations. The entire investment in respect of installation, operation and maintenance of these EV charging station will be borne by the PSUs. The council will provide space, electric connection and all other clearance to the PSUs for installation,” he added.

An NDMC official said that the existing 100 charging stations were installed to primarily cater to EVs of government departments and agencies, and they are located near offices.

However, the new charging points will improve accessibility for private vehicles, the official said, requesting anonymity.

Under the model approved by the civic body, the three PSUs will provide land rental of ₹1 per unit against energy consumption for charging of EVs to NDMC, apart from paying the electricity bill. “Additional revenue will be generated through outdoor advertisement on Public EV charging station; the amount collected will be shared between NDMC and PSUs. The council will take 60% of collections and rest 40% will be for PSUs,” Chahal said.

NDMC council member Vishaka Sailani said that the council has recommended that an online portal be set up to improve accessibility to these charging stations. NDMC area is spread an area of over 42.7 sq km. After the installation of the new charging points, the region is likely to have at least 10 charging points per square kilometre, officials said.

Besides the EV project, the NDMC council also approved 13 of the 15 proposals on the agenda. The other proposals cleared during the meeting include procurement of 236.40 MW thermal power, and framing and amendment of Recruitment Rules (RRs) for many posts in NDMC, among others.

Upadhyay said that the civic body has also decided that none of the contractual workers will be removed from employment rolls of the council till the age of 60 years. “We will ensure that their jobs are secured and they work with us even after not being permanent employees. We will also ensure that they get other benefits such as medical benefits like regular employees. The requisitions for filling the posts will be sent against their numbers,” he added.

