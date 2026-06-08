New Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Monday inspected ongoing redevelopment works at Khan Market and reviewed civic infrastructure projects in the area, officials said.

NDMC vice chairperson inspects redevelopment works at Khan Market

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During the visit, Chahal assessed work being carried out to upgrade the middle lane of Khan Market, which includes improved drainage, pavement strengthening and flooring upgrades.

Estimated to cost about ₹1.21 crore, the project is aimed at replacing worn-out interlocking tiles and improving pedestrian movement in the busy commercial stretch, the official statement read.

"The redevelopment plan includes a new drainage network, sewer connection chambers, water supply lines, electrical utility ducts, granite stone flooring, interlocking pavers and installation of stainless-steel dustbins," according to the statement.

The NDMC vice chairperson noted that several components of the work, including drainage lines, silt collection chambers, water pipelines, sewer inspection chambers and electrical feeder pillar chambers, have already been completed in phases to reduce inconvenience to shopkeepers and visitors.

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{{^usCountry}} Chahal also pointed out challenges in the execution due to dense underground utilities, including electrical cables and other services beneath the narrow lane, along with continuous footfall and commercial activity that limit large-scale excavation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chahal also pointed out challenges in the execution due to dense underground utilities, including electrical cables and other services beneath the narrow lane, along with continuous footfall and commercial activity that limit large-scale excavation. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the civic council is coordinating with concerned agencies to explore temporary overhead electricity arrangements, relocation of feeder pillars and shifting of underground cables wherever feasible to speed up the work while maintaining safety and continuity of services.

Chahal later visited Lok Nayak Bhawan and directed officials to take up repair and maintenance work without delay, according to the statement.

He also inspected the Enforcement Department store at the Safdarjung Airport where a fire incident had recently taken place. He directed officials to expedite auction and disposal of stored material and to strengthen safety measures to avoid such incidents in future, the officials said.

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