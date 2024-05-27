 N-E Delhi records most voting, New Delhi least | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
N-E Delhi records most voting, New Delhi least

ByAlok KN Mishra, New Delhi
May 27, 2024 05:37 AM IST

Delhi had 15.2 million eligible voters — including 8,212,794 males and 6,987,914 females.

The North East Delhi parliamentary seat reported the highest voter turnout in the elections held on Saturday, with 62.89% of the registered voters in the constituency exercising their franchise, according to data released by office of the Delhi chief electoral officer (CEO). This was a slight dip from the 63.8% polling recorded in the 2019 general elections.

All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi voted on May 25 (Bloomberg)
All seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi voted on May 25 (Bloomberg)

The second highest voter turnout was in East Delhi, with 59.51% of the registered voters turning out to vote, followed by West Delhi (58.79%), Chandni Chowk (58.60%), North West (57.85%), and South Delhi (56.45%).

Meanwhile, the worst performing constituency was New Delhi, with only 55.43% electors stepping out to cast their vote, according to the figures released by the CEO office. This figure too was a drop from the 56.9% polling logged in the last elections.

With 15.2 million eligible voters — including 8,212,794 males and 6,987,914 females — voting began at 7am, and queues of voters were witnessed at several polling stations, while at others, voters continued to turn out in a staggered manner till 6pm to exercise their franchise. However, the Capital recorded a total turnout of 58.69%, lower than 60.6% turnout reported during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The turnout left poll officials dismayed, who hoped that the 2024 polling percentage will surpass the turnout in 2019.

An official said the poll panel undertook a slew of steps to tackle the intense heat. “Proper shading was arranged at all polling booths, providing relief to voters as they exercised their rights,” the official said, on condition of anonymity.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Delhi. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Delhi / N-E Delhi records most voting, New Delhi least
