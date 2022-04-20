Need 400 personnel for ‘Jahangirpuri demolition drive’: MCD letter to cops

State BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday wrote to North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Raja Iqbal Singh and municipal commissioner Sanjay Goel, urging them to identify and demolish “illegal encroachments and constructions” by those arrested and accused of violence in Jahangirpuri on Saturday. This came even as a senior civic official wrote to the deputy commissioner of police (north-west), demanding a “special joint encroachment removal programme” in the area.

“The illegal encroachments and constructions done by these rioters should be identified and bulldozers run over these encroachments,” Gupta’s letter said.

Singh, who heads the deliberative wing of the BJP-led north MCD, also said action should be taken in the matter.

Commissioner Sanjay Goel did not respond to queries regarding the said letter. Delhi government spokespersons did not respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, a senior official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation wrote to the DCP north-west, saying the encroachment removal action programme will comprise the PWD, local body, police and several departments of the North corporation.

The assistant commissioner of the Civil Lines Zone of North MCD, in the letter, demanded 400 police personnel to “maintain law and order” during the removal drive on April 19, 20 and 21.

DCP (north-west) Usha Rangnani was unavailable for comment despite repeated requests.

North MCD spokesperson Vivek Prakash said he was unaware of such a development and will attempt to confirm it with the zonal deputy commissioner. “I have not yet seen such a letter,” he said. No action was taken on Tuesday, an official confirmed.