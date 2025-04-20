Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Neighbour of Delhi house collapse victims recalls ordeal

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 20, 2025 06:10 AM IST

Nafisa, in her late 30s, lives in the house opposite the one that collapsed in Dayalpur, Mustafabad in northeast Delhi

Nafisa (who goes by her first name), in her late 30s, lives in the house opposite the one that collapsed in Dayalpur, Mustafabad in northeast Delhi, along with her husband and five children. The family runs a meat shop on the ground floor and lives on the first and second floor in a 30-square-yard house.

Rescue operations underway at the site on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
Rescue operations underway at the site on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

On Friday night, she had just had a chat with her neighbours before going to bed at 12.30am. She woke up around 2.30am on Saturday to find the room shaking and then saw something hit the balcony wall.

“I thought it was an earthquake. Without thinking twice I woke up my husband, pulled two of my children with both hands and ran out. When we came out, there was so much dust everywhere that we couldn’t see anything. When our eyes adjusted after a while, we realised that the house in front of us had collapsed. I kept thinking that this was the family I last spoke to before going to bed,” said Nafisa.

Part of their balcony on the first floor was already damaged due to the collapse and it felt unsafe to go back, so the family moved to their relative’s house down the road. Nafisa was also worried as all of their belongings and mobile phones were left at home unattended. Without their phones, it was even difficult to get in touch with concerned relatives. However, her bigger worry was the condition of her many pets.

“We have two Persian cats who would not come out, a parrot, and at least 15-20 pigeons. We have not fed them since morning and the children keep asking about them. We are also not allowed to go there and now the entire front area is overed in rubble. There is no way to go inside our house,” said Nafisa.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / Neighbour of Delhi house collapse victims recalls ordeal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On