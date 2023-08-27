G20 Summit: Orange is the new grey as NDMC revamps uniforms

The New Delhi Municipal Council on Sunday started distributing new G20-themed uniforms ahead of the summit-related meetings to be held between September 3 and 10.

Officials said special training has also been provided to these employees to enhance their performance during the G20 activities. (HT Photo)

NDMC vice-chairperson Satish Upadhyay said that the new orange-grey uniforms are being provided to 3,000 skilled workers (Palika Sahayaks) such as gardeners, sweepers, etc., who are working in various departments of the NDMC including horticulture, health, sanitation, civil and the electricity wing.

“These workers will play an essential role in ensuring the successful implementation of G20-related activities. The new uniforms consist of an orange T-shirt, grey pants with green accents, the NDMC logo on the back of the T-shirt, and the G20 emblem on the front,” he added. Earlier, the sanitation workers in NDMC were seen in grey uniforms with fluorescent green jackets. The council is spending around ₹21,00,000 on the makeover.

Upadhyay said that special training has also been provided to these employees to enhance their performance during the G20 activities. “Their training incorporated aspects such as behavioural approach, discipline, timely response, maintaining a positive work environment, and effective planning at the workplace. This training was undertaken to ensure the safety and security of our guests,” he added.

Under its G20 beautification drive, NDMC has taken a number of measures including installation of a series of sculptures, water fountains and plantations.Besides, it has also conducted various infrastructural upgradation across in its jurisdiction, such as footpath repair, restoration, installation of solar-raised pavement markers and thermoplastic paint application, among others.

Delhi will host six major G20-related events in September starting with the Sherpa meeting on 3-6 September, 4th finance and central bank deputies meeting on 5-6 September, the joint Sherpas and finance deputies meeting on September 6, joint finance and energy deputies meeting on September 7 and joint finance and energy ministers meeting on September 8 culminating in the summit meeting of head of governments and states on September 9-10. While the main summit venue at Pragati Maidan is outside the NDMC jurisdiction area, the delegates and visitors are expected to stay in hotels and other venues located in the New Delhi region.

