Delhi: NDMC to hire private firms for upkeep of new fountains

The New Delhi Municipal Council plans to rope in private players to maintain the new series of fountains installed at key avenue roads in Lutyens’ Delhi, as well as supply water to them, in the run-up to the G20 Summit scheduled in September, according to officials aware of the development. NDMC has installed fountains at 11 locations. (Raj K Raj/HT)

The civic agency has invited bids to hire private players to supply water to these new installations at Connaught Place, India Gate C Hexagon, Akbar Road, and near Samrat Hotel roundabout through a water tanker while the maintenance of the units located along the C Hexagon at India Gate will also be outsourced.

NDMC vice chairperson Satish Upadhyay said that efforts were being made to improve the functioning of the fountains and aesthetics of the areas which will be frequented by the foreign delegates.

“We will be hiring people for comprehensive maintenance and operation of the fountains located along the India Gate C Hexagon area for one year while companies are being hired to supply water to the fountains for 10 months. All the units will be kept in running condition (even after the summit),” he added.

NDMC has installed a new series of fountains at 11 locations. At some locations, the fountains have been installed next to sculptures.

The fountains have been installed at places like Sher Shah Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Pandara Road, Akbar Road, Connaught Place, KG Marg, Janpath, Sansad Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Rajaji Marg, Hyderabad House, Copernicus Marg, and Purana Qila Road.

An NDMC official said that the four fountains along with sculptures of lions and horses have been installed near the Prime Minister’s residence towards Samrat Hotel and The Ashok hotel.

“The two white marble statues of lions are surrounded with water features and blue light while the central rotary located in between them glows in the Tricolour,” the official added.