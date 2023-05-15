Man held in Delhi for sending ex’s private photos to relatives

New Delhi

Using technical surveillance, police tracked down the origin of the fake email addresses to a location in Mohan Garden. (Image for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A 19-year-old has been arrested from west Delhi’s Mohan Garden for creating email accounts which he used for sending private photos and videos of his former girlfriend to her relatives, said the Delhi Police on Monday.

The suspect, Manas Lahora, was allegedly trying to take revenge on the woman for breaking up with him. “Lahora wanted to defame the woman,” said Surendra Choudhary, additional deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka).

The victim approached the cyber police station of Dwarka district on April 7 alleging that someone had made three Gmail accounts and was sending private photos and videos of her to her email account and that of her family members.

The police registered a case under the IT Act, and used technical surveillance and analysed the Internet Protocol Detail Record (IPDR) of the alleged fake Gmail accounts to locate the sender to Mohan Garden, a neighbourhood near Uttam Nagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We arrested Lahora and interrogated him to learn that he harboured bitterness towards the woman for breaking up with him earlier this year after being in a relationship with him since 2021,” said Choudhary.