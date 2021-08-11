New Metro e-buses to be rolled out from August 12

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will start plying its first-ever batch of electric feeder buses on a trial basis along two Metro routes -- from Shastri Park metro station to Gokulpuri Metro station and to Mother Dairy -- from Thursday, senior officials said on Tuesday.

Anuj Dayal, executive director (corporate communications), DMRC, said the trial will see 25 low-floor e-buses plying in the two routes.

“Only passengers having a Delhi Metro smart card or Metro DTC smart card will be allowed to avail the services on these e-buses. They can use their smart card to pay for the cashless travel since these buses are fully contactless and conductor-less, enabling entry and exit through turnstiles in the bus by using the smart card... Services shall be available for Metro commuters only,” Dayal said.

Senior officials said that passengers will be permitted entry only at Metro stations, and that the buses will stop only at the designated stops for dropping the passengers.

“No entry of passengers will be permitted at other stops on the route. Similarly, for buses going to Metro stations, entry shall be allowed from all stops, but exit shall be allowed only at Metro stations. This is to ensure that only genuine Metro passengers use this service,” DMRC said in a statement.