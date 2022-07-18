New NSD building work may start in 6 months

The National School of Drama (NSD) is all set for a complete overhaul, with the construction of its new building likely to begin in six months, officials familiar with the matter told HT requesting anonymity.

The institute will also appoint new faculty members and create posts of a financial officer and information technology head. The premium theatre training institute, which is an autonomous body under the Union ministry of culture, was sanctioned ₹180 crore in 2016 for the development of a new complex. Of this, ₹35 crore has been released to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the construction arm of the government. However, the construction is yet to begin due to delay in acquisition of clearances and Covid-19 pandemic, officials said.

“The design for the new building will be finalised by the end of this month. But a lot of work remains to be done,” a government official told HT, requesting anonymity. CPWD first submitted a design for the new complex to NSD and ministry of culture in 2020. However, according to officials, NSD suggested some changes, following which CPWD proposed a revised design in 2021, with the increased cost of nearly ₹290 crore from the ₹180 crore sanctioned in 2016.

The work to shape the new complex is being overseen by NSD director Ramesh Chandra Gaur. Though the building was sanctioned in 2016, it took CPWD four years to first submit the design, said officials.

