New Year’s eve in Gurugram: Police to check for drink driving, speeding

The Gurugram traffic police on Wednesday deployed teams to keep a check on drink driving and speeding to ensure safety and security of hundreds of people who will visit the city for New Year celebrations.

The police have deployed mounted personnel, riders and recovery vans on major areas along MG Road. Police officers will be armed with dragon lights and police control room (PCR) vans will be fitted with LED blinkers. Police officers on motorcycles will patrol sensitive areas starting from Thursday evening till December 31.

Virender Singh Sangwan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said they have decided to field at least two recovery vans on MG Road so that troublemakers can be put into the stationed vans and sent to police lockups on the spot. “The mounted force will be seen from a distance. The concept is to make police vehicles visible from a distance by erecting LED blinkers, and officers deployed on the barricades will be equipped with long range dragon lights fitted with LED bulbs instead of normal ones,” he said.

Sangwan said they have planned to make stretches safe for commuters during the festive season and barricades have been set up to control speed and keep a check on troublemakers. “Recovery vans will be deployed at toll plazas and expressways. An additional force will be deployed to man the barricades to be erected on all major entry and exit points on the border with neighbouring districts. Suspects will be detained on the spot for interrogation.”

There will be heavy police deployment on major stretches such as MG Road, Sohna Road, Golf Course Road and Golf Course Extension Road.

“We have set up 10 checkpoints in Sector 29 covering all major roads near the entrance and two at 32nd Mile Stone. Riders will patrol on the stretches starting Thursday,” he said. Recovery vehicles have been stationed at 20 spots to ensure vehicles can be towed away in case of breakdowns.

At least 20 police officers will be deployed near Cyber Hub, Sector 29, MG Road and Golf Course Road where the most pubs, bars and restaurants are situated, said police. Ambulances will also be stationed on these stretches, including two near Sahara Mall.

More than 3,500 police officers, including 500 women officers and many in plainclothes, will be deployed around places popular for hosting parties. Senior police officers will oversee crowd management at MG road, said police.

