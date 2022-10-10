Newborn girl abandoned at garbage dump is critical: doctors

An infant found abandoned at a garbage dump at Delhi’s Rajokri village on Saturday, just two days after her birth, is critical, doctors from Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj said on Monday.

“We have to monitor her vitals as her family history is unknown. The next 24-48 hours are critical for her survival,” the doctors treating her said. “The prolonged exposure to rain and the low temperature has worsened the baby’s condition.”

The infant was rescued from the Rajokri garbage dump and shifted for treatment by local police to the emergency unit of Fortis Hospital.

She was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in a serious condition and is being assessed by doctors for any additional or underlying medical conditions.

Hospital spokesperson said that once the infant’s health stabilises, the child welfare committee will proceed to undertake the adoption formalities.