NGT pulls up DUSIB as sewage from JJ clusters enters Yamuna

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and fined it ₹50,000 for its “non-cooperative attitude,” which is resulting in sewage from JJ clusters entering the Barapullah drain and subsequently the Yamuna. The tribunal noted that untreated sewage continues to flow into multiple drains, particularly those originating from JJ clusters. (Hindustan Times)

A bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad reviewed the status of 22 supplementary drains along the Barapullah drain on May 21. These drains were yet to be intercepted and the sewage diverted for treatment by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The NGT was hearing a plea filed by the Nizamuddin West Resident Welfare Association (RWA), seeking measures to treat Barapullah and its subsidiary drains. Residents have claimed that many south Delhi areas were waterlogged during the monsoon due to the failure to desilt these drains.

The tribunal noted that untreated sewage continues to flow into multiple drains, particularly those originating from JJ clusters. It observed that progress in several areas remained slow due to a lack of coordination between agencies.

During the hearing, DJB informed the tribunal that it cannot intercept sewage in certain JJ cluster areas because DUSIB has not provided the “single discharge points” necessary for connecting internal sewage systems to the main sewer network.

The bench called out the DUSIB for repeatedly delaying proceedings and failing to act. In March, the board stated that 40 of 43 drains would likely be “trapped” and connected to STPs by the end of June.

“The counsel appearing for the DJB referring to the drain numbers 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 has submitted that since DUSIB is not providing single discharge point for the untreated sewage, therefore, the DJB is not in a position to stop the discharge of untreated sewage in these storm water drains,” the bench noted.

It added that despite the DUSIB being fined ₹25,000 by the tribunal in March, it had failed to take any corrective action.

“In spite of the above orders, the DUSIB has shown its non-cooperative attitude and is not filing the reply within time, which unnecessary results in delay in the proceedings. Hence, we impose of cost of ₹50,000/- upon DUSIB for such a conduct….considering the situation, the DUSIB was expected to act promptly and respond to the request of the DJB as well as promptly file the reply before the tribunal in these proceedings but the DUSIB has failed to do so,” it added.

The bench directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to examine the issue of untreated sewage discharge from JJ clusters and take appropriate action, including levying environmental compensation as per law.

The DPCC and the DJB have been directed to file detailed affidavits within eight weeks. The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 8.