NGT seeks Delhi Police stand on inspections of locked premises with alleged polluting activity

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Police commissioner to file an affidavit clarifying the legal position and procedure for inspecting locked premises suspected of hosting illegal polluting activities.

The direction came after the station house officer (SHO) of Jafrabad submitted an affidavit on April 14 stating that a joint inspection by the Delhi Police, MCD, DPCC, and BSES could not be carried out because the premises in Ghonda village were found locked. (Representative photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The direction came after the station house officer (SHO) of Jafrabad submitted an affidavit on April 14 stating that a joint inspection by the Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and BSES could not be carried out because the premises in Ghonda village were found locked.

The affidavit cited a report by a joint committee, which said inspection teams have repeatedly encountered premises that are deliberately kept locked by owners, preventing officials from entering and conducting inspections.

According to the report, the committee had considered breaking open the locks in some cases to facilitate inspections but refrained from doing so because it lacked specific authorisation and clear legal directions.

Summarising the committee’s recommendations, the affidavit stated: “Considering the sensitivity of the area and the nature of complaints relating to illegal polluting activities (air and water), there is a pressing need for issuance of clear and reasoned directions by the competent authority. Such directions may authorise the joint inspection team to take necessary action, including breaking open locks, in cases where access is deliberately denied. It is further prayed that the roles and responsibilities of officials from each department concerned be clearly defined in the inspection order to ensure transparency, avoid ambiguity, and facilitate smooth and effective inspections.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Taking note of the submission, the tribunal directed the Delhi Police commissioner to clarify the legal framework and procedure for carrying out inspections of premises that are locked from the outside but are alleged to be housing illegal polluting activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking note of the submission, the tribunal directed the Delhi Police commissioner to clarify the legal framework and procedure for carrying out inspections of premises that are locked from the outside but are alleged to be housing illegal polluting activities. {{/usCountry}}