NGT directs DDA, MCD to resolve dispute, clean South West Delhi pond

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to coordinate and commence the cleaning of a pond in Ayanagar village, ruling that its maintenance cannot be delayed due to inter-agency disputes. In their March 21 reports, both agencies denied responsibility for rejuvenating the pond.

The tribunal was hearing a plea by a local resident, who in November 2023 alleged that the village pond (johad) on Khasra number 1706 was being filled with municipal solid waste and debris, causing it to dry up and “lose its identity”.

In their March 21 reports, both agencies denied responsibility for rejuvenating the pond. DDA argued that the water body was part of Khasra number 1704, not 1706, and had been handed over to the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which has since merged with MCD. However, MCD stated that DDA is the land-owning agency, and its role was limited to developing a park, as the pond had never been transferred to MCD.

“The issue of maintenance of the pond cannot be kept pending on account of any dispute between the DDA and MCD without action to clean it,” said an NGT bench headed by justice Prakash Shrivastava in its March 24 order.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), which convened a March 13 meeting, had already directed DDA and MCD to coordinate on the issue. Noting that both agencies were now working together, NGT directed MCD to continue the pond’s cleaning, while DDA must extend full cooperation.

The DPCC has been instructed to inspect the pond within six weeks and submit a water sample report.