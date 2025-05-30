The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to the Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department of the Delhi government, seeking a detailed response over obstructions created in the Ghazipur drain by construction debris and sewage. NGT notice to Delhi govt on obstructions in Ghazipur drain

NGT was hearing a plea filed by the residents’ welfare association of Savita Vihar claiming that construction debris was being dumped in the drain and obstructing its flow. This, alongside the existing sewage load, was becoming a health hazard for residents, the plea said.

“According to the applicant, this drain flows behind Savita Vihar and Yojna Vihar colonies and an elevated road has been constructed i.e. Ch. Charan Singh Marg by the side of this drain. The contractor has dumped the construction debris in the drain which is obstructing flow of the drain and is creating health issues to the residents,” the original application said, further adding that desilting work has not yet commenced for this drain.

A bench headed by NGT chairperson justice Prakash Shrivastava issued the notice in the order dated May 28, seeking a response.

“Issue notice to the respondent (I&FC department) for filing response/reply by way of affidavit before the tribunal.” The matter has been posted for further proceedings on September 9.

All 24 major drains in Delhi come under the I&FC department, which is now responsible for their maintenance and desilting. The drains were handed over to the department in November last year, following an April 2024 order by the Delhi High Court, which sought the city’s drains be put under one single agency.