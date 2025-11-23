NGT tells MCD to revive Ayanagar pond within a month

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to complete the revival of a pond in Ayanagar within a month, pointing out that the water body must be properly demarcated with a Unique Identification Number (UID) and safeguarded against any encroachment. The tribunal also instructed the DPCC to inspect the site to ensure that neither sewage nor solid waste is discharged into the pond (HT photo)

The matter was taken up after a 2023 complaint flagged the dumping of garbage in the pond, following which the NGT sought an action taken report. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) then informed the bench last year that plastic waste was seen floating on the surface and sewage was seen flowing out of an open drain into the water body. DPCC’s sample analysis found that biochemical oxygen demand and total coliform levels failed to meet the prescribed norms.

In its latest report dated November 12, the MCD told the tribunal that routine desilting and cleaning work was being carried out and that the surrounding area was being maintained regularly. The civic body added that the pond had been drained for ongoing desilting, which it expects to wrap up within a month. Plantation work along the periphery and in the adjoining park has also been completed, with officials saying the pond will naturally recharge during the next monsoon.

Taking note of the progress, the NGT bench headed by justice Prakash Shrivastava disposed of the application, but directed the MCD to finish the remaining work and ensure the pond’s boundaries are clearly marked and kept free of encroachment.

The tribunal also instructed the DPCC to inspect the site to ensure that neither sewage nor solid waste is discharged into the pond. It further ordered the committee to collect a fresh water sample within two months and submit an action taken report thereafter.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to complete the revival of a long-neglected pond in Ayanagar within a month, stressing that the waterbody must be properly demarcated with a Unique Identification Number (UID) and safeguarded against any encroachment.

The tribunal had taken up the matter after a 2023 complaint flagged the dumping of garbage, raw materials and other waste into the pond. When the NGT sought an action taken report, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) informed the bench last year that plastic waste was floating on the surface and an open drain was discharging sewage directly into the waterbody. DPCC’s sample analysis found that biochemical oxygen demand and total coliform levels failed to meet prescribed norms.

In its latest report dated November 12, the MCD told the tribunal that routine desilting and cleaning were being carried out and that the surrounding area was being maintained regularly. The civic body added that the pond had been drained for ongoing desilting, which it expects to wrap up within a month. Plantation work along the periphery and in the adjoining park has also been completed, with officials saying the pond will naturally recharge during the next monsoon.

Taking note of the progress, the NGT bench headed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava disposed of the application, but directed the MCD to finish the remaining work and ensure the pond’s boundaries are clearly marked and kept free of encroachment.

The tribunal also instructed the DPCC to inspect the site to ensure that neither sewage nor solid waste is discharged into the pond. It further ordered the committee to collect a fresh water sample within two months and submit an action taken report thereafter.