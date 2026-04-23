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NHAI moves to fix waterlogging issue on Patparganj stretch

The highway authority has initiated the work last week to raise the road level and construct an improved drainage system aimed at ensuring quicker dispersal of rainwater.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 04:26 am IST
By Snehil Sinha
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New Delhi: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun work on a stretch in east Delhi’s Patparganj area to address persistent waterlogging along the Delhi–Meerut Expressway, officials said.

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged stretch in Vinod Nagar near NH-24, in New Delhi. (HT archive)

The stretch, located under a flyover on NH-24, has been prone to water accumulation even during moderate rainfall, leading to traffic disruptions and commuter inconvenience, officials said.

The stretch also serves as an important link for commuters travelling between Delhi and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh, including Noida and Ghaziabad. In the past, videos of the site had surfaced showing people swimming in knee-deep water on the inundated carriageway following rainfall.

According to officials, the Public Works Department (PWD) recently handed over the affected portion to NHAI for remedial measures. The highway authority has initiated the work last week to raise the road level and construct an improved drainage system aimed at ensuring quicker dispersal of rainwater. Officials said the project will be completed in four to six months.

 
drainage system
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