NHAI takes measures to curb dust at national highway construction sites in NCR

In a bid to improve the air quality index (AQI) in the National Capital Region (NCR), the state-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is taking measures for dust control at national highway construction sites.

Delhi’s air quality has dipped into the ‘severe’ category (Representative Photo)

The NHAI, under the directions issued by the Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM), has set up a dust and control management centre to curb dust at national highway construction sites to monitor its effective implementation.

With a dip in air quality parameters in Delhi-NCR, CAQM has invoked actions as envisaged under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

To keep the air quality and dust levels in control, NHAI has directed its contractors/ concessioners to review the existing dust control measures at the National Highway construction sites and strictly comply with the directions issued by the CAQM / Central and/ or State Pollution Control Board, the ministry of road transport and highways said in a statement.

“CAQM has invoked actions as envisaged under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). In line with these guidelines, NHAI is ensuring that all possible measures are taken to maximize dust control at the National Highway construction sites in the region,” an NHAI official said.

This development came after an air emergency was declared in the national capital, with its air quality index nosediving into ‘severe’ days ahead of Diwali.

The average AQI of Delhi was 475 at 11am, worse than it was at its peak last year (450) and 2022 (471). The pollution levels worsened on Thursday after Delhi recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 392 just short of the severe mark at 4pm. The average AQI barrelled up to 427 just before midnight.

Stepping up its efforts, the NHAI is implementing the same (dust control) measures around the Dwarka Expressway, UER II Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and Delhi–Dehradun Expressway.

These steps include dust control measures which will be taken at the construction sites, including deployment of mechanical sweeping machines on completed projects, water sprinkling along the day on all construction sites, Deployment of Anti-Smog Guns on all construction sites and batching plants, covering of Construction & Demolition material with green net or cloth.

