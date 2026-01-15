NHAI to spend ₹3.5 crore to fix waterlogging at Dhaula Kuan underpass

Chronic waterlogging at the Parade Road underpass near Dhaula Kuan Metro station could finally end, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has released ₹3.5 crore to the Delhi Cantonment Board (DCB) for a drainage solution and cleared steps to improve stormwater outfall infrastructure in the area, officials aware of the development said. The issue pertains to flooding at the underpass near Metro pillar numbers 156 and 157, a stretch that regularly becomes inundated during heavy rainfall, disrupting traffic movement and affecting nearby residential pockets. (HT Archive)

The issue pertains to flooding at the underpass near Metro pillar numbers 156 and 157, a stretch that regularly becomes inundated during heavy rainfall, disrupting traffic movement and affecting nearby residential pockets, including parts of Rama Vihar.

The matter has been under discussion among multiple agencies — NHAI, the public works department (PWD), DCB and the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) — under a coordination framework to resolve infrastructure bottlenecks on the national highway corridor in the capital.

Following a meeting between NHAI officials and chief minister Rekha Gupta last week, the status note of the UT-level committee meeting held on August 21, 2025, recorded that NHAI had released ₹3.5 crore to the Delhi Cantonment Board for implementing a drainage solution in the area. The DCB informed the committee that a study was under way to assess the drainage requirements.

It was also decided that NHAI would allow a drain to pass under NH-48, connecting the PWD drain near Metro pillar 156 on one side with the DCB drain on the other.

“The proposal includes constructing a culvert to facilitate the crossing. The DCB indicated that the existing drain crossing was not designed to handle the increased volume of water, necessitating augmentation of the outfall capacity,” said an official.

Officials noted that DCB drains currently lack a proper outfall, and linking the PWD drain with a strengthened DCB drainage system could offer a long-term solution to waterlogging around Rama Vihar and the Parade Road underpass.

They added that a detailed hydrological study is now being conducted by SPA to assess the ground situation and determine the implementation strategy. The DCB, through SPA, is also preparing a master drainage scheme for the Delhi Cantonment area.

The Parade Road underpass is a key connector between Dhaula Kuan and Delhi Cantonment and witnesses heavy traffic daily. During the monsoon, the underpass frequently accumulates water due to inadequate stormwater discharge, leading to vehicle breakdowns and traffic congestion.