NIA charge sheet on ISIS ‘fundraiser’: Accused was Delhi student, money sent via cryptocurrency channels

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against Mohammad Mohsin Ahmad, a second-year electrical engineering student at Jamia Millia Islamia University, for allegedly raising funds for the banned global terrorist organisation Islamic State (ISIS), people familiar with the development said.

Ahmad, 22, a resident of Patna, was arrested by an NIA team from Delhi’s Batla House area in August 2022 after receiving information that he was actively engaged in raising funds -- from within India and abroad -- for ISIS. The people quoted above said he sent the funds to his handlers in Syria through cryptocurrency channels.

The federal anti-terror probe agency has charged Ahmad with criminal conspiracy and under relevant sections of the stringent anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act or UAPA, in a charge sheet filed at Delhi’s Patiala House court on Tuesday.

“Investigations have revealed that the accused - Ahmad - conspired with an ISIS handler and others for propagation of the ISIS ideology, with the ultimate objective to radicalize the Indian youth and recruit them for ISIS. He was also involved in raising funds for ISIS from sympathizers in India and sending the collected funds to his Syria based handlers through crypto-currency channels, thereby supporting the group for its terrorist activities,” said a statement issued by the central agency.

The NIA has so far arrested around 175 people in 38 cases of terror attacks, conspiracy and funding which have been inspired by ISIS ideology, with charge sheets filed in 31 cases. The agency has also prepared a detailed dossier on ISIS modules busted so far, with a detailed analysis on handlers, funding, modus operandi, countries visited, ideologues etc.

Since September 2021, the federal agency has twice issued appeals to the public to bring to its notice any propaganda or radicalisation on social media platforms by ISIS members.

In a statement on September 17, 2021, it said, “Investigation by NIA has revealed that Islamic State is trying to spread its tentacles in India through continuous propaganda online. Gullible youth are targeted on open social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Once a person shows interest, he or she is then enticed to communicate with online handlers based abroad using encrypted social media platforms. Depending on the gullibility of the person, the handlers then use the person for uploading online content, translation of IS texts to local language, conspiracy, preparation of a module, collection of arms and ammunition, preparation of IEDs, terror funding and even attacks.”

It added, “An appeal is being made that any such activity noticed on the internet maybe brought to the notice of the authorities. NIA may be contacted at 011-24368800.”